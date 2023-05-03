The budget supermarket chain is set to invest more than £12,653,000 in new and upgraded stores across Yorkshire this year - including its store in Burley. The Evanston Avenue store, Cardigan Fields, is one of several sites being upgraded in the region.

Aldi is also developing a new store in Huddersfield as it recruits for 500 store roles in Yorkshire, with a plan to create 6,000 new jobs across the UK this year. From July 1, starting pay for Aldi store assistants will increase to £11.40 per hour nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, Giles Hurley, said: “Our 2023 expansion plans are focused on making sure our award-winning products at unbeatable prices become accessible to even more people.”

Aldi is refurbishing its store in Burley as part of its expansion and upgrades across the UK. Pictured is the store in Nuneaton. (Photo: Simon Hadley)