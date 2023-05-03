Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
14 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
15 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
16 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
16 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
18 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Leeds Aldi shop in Burley set for refurbishment as supermarket chain invests £12.6m across Yorkshire

A Leeds store is set for an upgrade as Aldi invests more than £12.6million in its stores across Yorkshire this year.

By Lucy Atterbury
Published 3rd May 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

The budget supermarket chain is set to invest more than £12,653,000 in new and upgraded stores across Yorkshire this year - including its store in Burley. The Evanston Avenue store, Cardigan Fields, is one of several sites being upgraded in the region.

Aldi is also developing a new store in Huddersfield as it recruits for 500 store roles in Yorkshire, with a plan to create 6,000 new jobs across the UK this year. From July 1, starting pay for Aldi store assistants will increase to £11.40 per hour nationally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, Giles Hurley, said: “Our 2023 expansion plans are focused on making sure our award-winning products at unbeatable prices become accessible to even more people.”

Aldi is refurbishing its store in Burley as part of its expansion and upgrades across the UK. Pictured is the store in Nuneaton. (Photo: Simon Hadley)Aldi is refurbishing its store in Burley as part of its expansion and upgrades across the UK. Pictured is the store in Nuneaton. (Photo: Simon Hadley)
Aldi is refurbishing its store in Burley as part of its expansion and upgrades across the UK. Pictured is the store in Nuneaton. (Photo: Simon Hadley)

Anyone interested in applying for jobs can visit the Aldi website.

Related topics:AldiYorkshireLeedsHuddersfieldIreland