Leeds Aldi shop in Burley set for refurbishment as supermarket chain invests £12.6m across Yorkshire
A Leeds store is set for an upgrade as Aldi invests more than £12.6million in its stores across Yorkshire this year.
The budget supermarket chain is set to invest more than £12,653,000 in new and upgraded stores across Yorkshire this year - including its store in Burley. The Evanston Avenue store, Cardigan Fields, is one of several sites being upgraded in the region.
Aldi is also developing a new store in Huddersfield as it recruits for 500 store roles in Yorkshire, with a plan to create 6,000 new jobs across the UK this year. From July 1, starting pay for Aldi store assistants will increase to £11.40 per hour nationally.
The chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, Giles Hurley, said: “Our 2023 expansion plans are focused on making sure our award-winning products at unbeatable prices become accessible to even more people.”
Anyone interested in applying for jobs can visit the Aldi website.