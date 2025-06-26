A historic platinum and diamond pocket watch once owned by notorious gangster Al Capone will be a centrepiece in a new luxury store set to open in Leeds.

The impressive item fetched more than $92,000 when it was listed at Sotheby’s in New York - and was purchased by national jeweller Berry’s.

Later this month, the jeweller will open it’s new Patek Philippe monobrand store in the city, where visitors will be able to admire the sparkling timepiece.

The watch previously made headlines when it sold for $229,900 at Witherell’s in 2021, along with 174 other items from Capones’ estate brought to auction by one of his direct descendants - almost five times its estimate at the time, despite being non-functional and missing its minute hand.

An original open-face Patek Philippe, the pocket watch was first modified by the American businessman in the 1920s when he replaced its original case with solid platinum. In his true ostentatious style, Capone then added 90 single-cut diamonds to spell “AC” on the watch’s caseback - making it a true one-of-a-kind, and a collector’s dream.

The timepiece tells an incredible story - with the family of the notorious gangster sharing that Capone actually replaced the original case with a solid platinum pocket watch case.

The dial features an ‘open face’ design with Patek Philippe’s signature branding from the time. Although it is not only the impeccable craftsmanship of this timepiece that makes it such a collectable, but also the fascination with Al Capone and his exploits, even 89 years on from his release from jail.

Watch-enthusiast, Simon, Managing Director at the family-owned watch and jewellery retailer, purchased the collectible. He said: “To mark the grand opening of our new Patek Philippe boutique in Leeds, I wanted a showpiece that would be truly befitting for the launch, generate excitement and serve as a talking point.

“This watch is not only a striking piece of horological history, but also a fantastic representation of Patek Philippe’s enduring legacy. I’m proud to bring it to Leeds and look forward to seeing it on display for all to see.”