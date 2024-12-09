Agreement bids to increase trade and partnerships with German region

Sheffield-based Medilink North of England, a professional membership association and specialist consultancy for the life sciences sector, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bochum Health Agency, part of Bochum Economic Development in Germany.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership, for increased trade and partnerships between the two regions. opens new opportunities for exchange between businesses and institutions in the UK and Germany, a fantastic step to strengthen and sustain the health innovative capacity of both locations.

The MoU focuses on supporting life science companies with regulatory issues, as well as assisting and advising on innovation projects for both regions. This partnership aims to foster collaborative ventures and empower the development of new projects, providing a strong foundation for economic growth and innovation in both the North of England and the Bochum region of Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to sign an MoU with the Bochum Health Agency,” said Tom Elliott, chief executive officer at Medilink North of England, after the agreement was signed at the recent Medica Trade Fair in Germany.

Tom Elliott, CEO Medilink North of England with Dr. Thomas Wollinger, Managing Director Bochum Economic Development, and Johannes Peuling, Head of HealthCampus Agency Bochum and other representatives from both organisations at Medica 2024 in Germany.

“The city of Bochum is already twinned with Sheffield where Medilink was founded nearly 30 years ago. This additional agreement will create phenomenal synergies for the whole of the north of England’s expanding health innovation, health tech and digital AI sector.

"We are really looking forward to all the collaborations, innovative new developments, company spin outs, investment, and many other initiatives that can be achieved in the future - a win for the healthcare industry on both sides of the Channel.”

Dr. Thomas Wollinger, managing director, Bochum Economic Development, replied: “It’s really great to partner up with Medilink. In Bochum we have a lot of innovative health companies from start-ups to multi nationals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are a health-focused area of Germany much like Sheffield in England, so its logical to partner up with Medilink. This agreement opens the door to the UK for us and for UK companies to come to Germany and Europe, an excellent partnership that both of us have signed.”

Tom Elliott, CEO Medilink North of England with Dr. Thomas Wollinger, Managing Director Bochum Economic Development, and Johannes Peuling, Head of HealthCampus Agency Bochum and other representatives from both organisations at Medica 2024 in Germany

The partnership between Sheffield and Bochum was founded in 1950.

Medilink North of England is a professional membership association and specialist consultancy for the life sciences sector, part of Medilink UK. It helps businesses and organisations to innovate and prosper by improving sector connectivity and identifying opportunities, as well as helping organisations to grow by providing cost-effective consultancy support to become more competitive and profitable. Read more at https://medilink.co.uk/

Bochum Health Agency, part of Bochum Economic Development in Germany, acts as an incubator for innovative projects, attracts new companies to the location, supports spin-offs, and generates additional added value in the future-oriented healthcare market together with local companies. Read more at https://www.gc-bo.de/en/about-us/the-agency/