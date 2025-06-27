Accounting 4 Creators: Leeds firm backing social media stars trebles turnover as creator economy booms
Aidan Fijalkowski, 28, is the co-founder of Accounting 4 Creators, a unique business that caters exclusively to the booming world of online influencers and digital entrepreneurs.
He said that in the two years since launching, the venture has evolved from a solo start-up to one of the fastest-growing financial firms in its sector, boasting partnerships with investment, pensions and property companies - as well as a client list packed with creators from TikTok, OnlyFans, and YouTube.
“Our mission is to empower digital entrepreneurs by removing financial complexity and allowing them to focus on what they do best - create,” said Aidan.
“The creator economy is booming, but traditional accountancy firms have struggled to keep pace. We are here to bridge that gap, providing expert guidance, tailored financial strategies, and proactive support that aligns with the fast-moving nature of our clients and their business interests.”
In its latest achievement, Accounting 4 Creators has seen triple-digit revenue growth in the last year, with Aidan now leading a small team and managing more than 50 clients, from travel vloggers and makeup gurus to adult content creators.
He revealed that there are now plans to expand the business further, growing the team and building more partnerships with digital entrepreneurs to support the new generation of self-made digital stars.
