The September intake will include positions in engineering, customer service, applied research, and cyber-security to support the UK’s fast-growing digital sectors and the company’s plans to build and extend its 5G network around the UK.

The new roles are spread across a number of locations including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Ipswich, Leeds, London and Manchester.

BT Group is one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeship employers and has recruited more than 2,600 apprentices and graduates over the past four years, with around 4,000 employees working towards their qualifications at any given time.

The September intake will include positions in engineering, customer service, applied research, and cyber-security. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Chief human resources officer Athalie Williams said: “As one of the largest private sector employers of apprentices and graduates in the UK, we continue to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business and we offer unparalleled development opportunities to those who join us.