16 Leeds businesses we've loved and lost for good in 2023 including Black Sheep Bar and Pizza Fella restaurant

Businesses are feeling the pinch as the cost of living crisis squeezes income and hikes costs.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 8th Jul 2023, 14:26 BST

While there have been lots of exciting new arrivals to the city in 2023, some Leeds restaurants, bars and shops have been forced to shut for good this year – faced with a challenging economic landscape.

Here are 16 Leeds businesses we’ve loved and lost in 2023 so far – with two more set to close later this month.

Here, the Yorkshire Evening Post lists some of the popular Leeds restaurants, bars and shops that have been forced to close their doors forever this year.

City centre restaurant Le Chalet, which announced last year that it was closing down, as rising economic pressures meant it was "fighting" just to break even. It closed its doors on Park Row for good on January 15.

Leeds bar The Reliance shut down after being taken over by Three's A Crowd Leeds - which is now open. Announcing the news earlier this year, the founders of the North Street bar said: “It’s been a privilege to work with and serve so many wonderful people over the years but the time has come to make space for other things in our lives."

Craft beer chain BrewDog confirmed the closure of one of popular Headingley bar due to “increasing costs” and “spiralling bills”. The Scottish brewery and pub chain closed down its bar in Otley Road on February 22. There have been no job losses, however, as all staff have been relocated to BrewDog's North Street branch - which remains open as normal.

