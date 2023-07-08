Businesses are feeling the pinch as the cost of living crisis squeezes income and hikes costs.
Here are 16 Leeds businesses we’ve loved and lost in 2023 so far – with two more set to close later this month.
1. Leeds businesses we've loved and lost this year
Here, the Yorkshire Evening Post lists some of the popular Leeds restaurants, bars and shops that have been forced to close their doors forever this year. Photo: National World
2. Le Chalet
City centre restaurant Le Chalet, which announced last year that it was closing down, as rising economic pressures meant it was "fighting" just to break even. It closed its doors on Park Row for good on January 15. Photo: James Hardisty
3. The Reliance
Leeds bar The Reliance shut down after being taken over by Three's A Crowd Leeds - which is now open. Announcing the news earlier this year, the founders of the North Street bar said: “It’s been a privilege to work with and serve so many wonderful people over the years but the time has come to make space for other things in our lives." Photo: Simon Hulme
4. BrewDog Headingley
Craft beer chain BrewDog confirmed the closure of one of popular Headingley bar due to “increasing costs” and “spiralling bills”. The Scottish brewery and pub chain closed down its bar in Otley Road on February 22. There have been no job losses, however, as all staff have been relocated to BrewDog's North Street branch - which remains open as normal. Photo: Google