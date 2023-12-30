There have been hundreds of exciting new openings in Leeds in 2023.
Some big chains have chosen the city to open new stores and salons – including a flagship M&S – while independent businesses have set up shop too.
The city’s shopping and leisure sector is ever-changing as it battles with online retailers, but Leeds still boasts a vibrant offering.
We look at 15 of the new shops, salons and gyms that opened in 2023 and have helped to change the city’s landscape for the better.
1. New openings
These new shops, gyms and salons opening in Leeds in 2023 Photo: National World/Adobe Stock
2. UltraFlex North Leeds
UltraFlex founder Charlie Maddon opened a new gym in Seacroft in April. Located on Limewood Avenue, the state-of-the art gym offers a wide range of equipment as well as sunbeds, saunas and ice baths. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. M&S White Rose
After months of anticipation, the new flagship M&S department store opened in the White Rose in May. One of the retailers new 'megastores', it boasts a bakery, flower shop, cafe, a huge beauty department and more. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Whistles
The London-based fashion retailer, known for timeless design and wardrobe staples, launched its new shop in Victoria Gate in June. It's spread over 1,102 square feet and houses the latest womenswear collections, including footwear and accessories. Photo: Giles Rocholl Photography
5. Phase Eight
Another new arrival to Victoria Gate this summer was Phase Eight, which is known for its midi and maxi dresses, bold jumpsuits and head-turning hats. The new shop, its first standalone site in Leeds, was one of 14 locations opened by the fashion retailer this year. Photo: Phase Eight
6. Rejuvaskin
Founded by Shaz Ahmed in Bradford, this luxury skin clinic opened a new site in the heart of Leeds in July. It offers a range of aesthetic treatments, including facials, chemical peels and laser hair treatment. Photo: Tony Johnson