Whether you’re shopping for a foodie, fashionista or the person who has everything - these spots have you covered.
And not only will you be gifting something memorable, you’ll also be supporting the businesses that make Leeds so vibrant.
Let’s explore 14 of Leeds’ best hidden gem shops for last-minute Christmas gifts that are sure to impress -
1. George & Joseph
This beloved independent cheesemongers in Chapel Allerton has been introducing fromage-lovers in the city to new and exciting flavours for the last decade. A cheese board could make the perfect gift this Christmas, or why not put together a mini hamper? It's open until 5pm today (December 23), and from 9am until 3pm tomorrow. | Simon Hulme
2. Jumbo Records
Based in the Merrion Centre, Jumbo Records is a treasure trove when it comes to music. It's packed with vinyls to suit every taste, from chart-toppers to obscure gems. The store is open until 5.30pm today (December 23), and from 9.30am until 4.30pm tomorrow. | Simon Hulme
3. Truman Books
Truman Books in Farsley is a charming independent bookshop with a thoughtfully curated selection of novels, non-fiction and children’s books - and it's bound to have the perfect present for the bookworm in your life. The shop does excellent coffee too, so could serve as a pitstop on your last-minute Christmas shopping spree. Truman Books is open until 5.30pm today (December 23), and from 9.30am until 1pm tomorrow. | Ernesto Rogata
4. Latitude Wines
This beautiful shop is packed full of exceptional wines that you won’t find in the supermarket aisles - and the in-store experts are more than prepared to guide you towards the perfect gift. Latitude Wine is open until 5pm today (December 23), and from 10am until 6pm tomorrow. | Simon Hulme
5. Armadillo Toys
This enchanting independent toy shop is brimming with unique treasures for kids of all ages. From creative crafting to quirky games, there’s something at Armadillo Toys to light up every little face on Christmas morning. It's open until 5pm today (December 23), and from 9am until 2pm tomorrow. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Hyde Park Picture House membership
For a last-minute gift that lasts all year, you could treat someone to a Hyde Park Picture House membership. Starting at £16, members enjoy exclusive perks like a newsletter with special offers and priority booking for special events. For the ultimate film lover, the £70 package includes eight free tickets, discounts on additional tickets, and discounts on food and drink. | Simon Hulme
