3 . Truman Books

Truman Books in Farsley is a charming independent bookshop with a thoughtfully curated selection of novels, non-fiction and children’s books - and it's bound to have the perfect present for the bookworm in your life. The shop does excellent coffee too, so could serve as a pitstop on your last-minute Christmas shopping spree. Truman Books is open until 5.30pm today (December 23), and from 9.30am until 1pm tomorrow. | Ernesto Rogata