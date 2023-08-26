It’s a challenging climate to open a business in, but that hasn’t got in the way of some exciting new arrivals to Leeds.
From a new cafe and bar in Chapel Allerton launched by a 22-year-old entrepreneur, to a glamorous city centre restaurant merging five south Indian cuisines, a number of new food and drink businesses have made Leeds their home this summer.
We’ve had new shops, luxury salons and independent gyms, too – and even a Greggs cafe in Primark. And there’s more new openings on the way as the summer comes to a close, including a brunch spot that’s already popular in Harrogate.
Here are 27 exciting new businesses that have opened in Leeds this summer, or are opening very soon.
2. Libations Rum
One of the first new openings of the summer, this award-winning rum company opened its first rum distillery and blending house in Armley. The distillery shop is now open Monday-Friday each week and visitors can also book guided tours of the rum distillery - with drinks included. Photo: Libations Rum
3. The Linked Hub
This gym opened its doors in an old industrial unit on Wide Lane, Morley, at the beginning of June. The entrepreneur behind it, 28 year-old Mitch Harris, said he had converted the building from a “complete and utter empty shell”. The business was previously located in a smaller premises in Morley town centre. Photo: The Linked Hub
4. POCO Sicilian Street Food
This much-loved Italian street food business opened a new kiosk in Leeds city centre in June – attracting huge queues on its opening day. Located on Lands Lane, it serves the POCO treats that Leeds has come to love, including pizza al taglio slices, arancini, cannoli, bombolone donuts, Italian sandwiches, lasagne and coffee. Photo: POCO Sicilian Street Food