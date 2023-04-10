4 . Ox Club - Jay Rayner

Jay Rayner visited Michelin-recommended Ox Club, in Headrow House, in 2017. In a review published by The Guardian, he said the cooking was "boisterous and assertive". He praised the "genius dish" of cubes of melon with savoury fermented chilli, as well as the trout with "silvery, heat-blistered skin like crackling". Rayner added: "They know what they’re doing, and they’re doing it at a reasonable price too. This corner of rustic country cookery in the heart of the city more than works." Photo: Bruce Rollinson