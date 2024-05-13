The supermarket, on Spring Wood Crescent, comprises 3,000 square feet and includes an in-store bakery, a Costa coffee machine and ample parking.

It will be open from 6am to 10pm every day, as bosses promised a focus on fresh produce. They said that home deliveries via Deliveroo would enable ease and convenience.

There is also a recycling unit within the store for soft plastic items such as crisp packets, bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches. The shop opened its doors on Friday (May 10).

Jodie Walker, the manager of the store, said: “We have had a great response. The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store, and we are looking forward to welcoming the community into their new Co-op.

“Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community conveniently.

“The store also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”

Take a look inside -

