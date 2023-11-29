Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Aldi Meanwood: Leeds supermarket set for upgrade as part of £22m transformation of Yorkshire stores

An Aldi store in Leeds is set to get an upgrade as part of an investment of over £20m in stores across Yorkshire.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 17:45 GMT
Aldi plans to invest more than £22,000,000 in new and upgraded stores across Yorkshire next year, including upgrades to the current store in the Meanwood area.

Aldi plans to invest a total of £1.4bn in its expansion across the UK throughout the rest of 2023 and into 2024 after attracting thousands of new customers looking to cut costs in recent years.

Aldi says that the stores set to open in 2024 will create an estimated 1,500 new jobs across the country.

The Aldi store in Meanwood is set to be upgraded. Picture by Simon Hulme
The Aldi store in Meanwood is set to be upgraded. Picture by Simon Hulme

Richard Thornton, Communications Director, Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to welcome more and more new customers through our doors – with people coming for our low prices but sticking around for our award-winning quality.

“However, there are still areas of the country that don’t have an Aldi, or that need more or larger stores to meet demand. That is what our 2024 expansion plans aim to do. We now have more than 1,000 stores across the UK but there are plenty more Aldi stores still to come, in 2024 and beyond.”

Those interested in applying for jobs at Aldi can visit their website.

