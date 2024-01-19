Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Slap & Pickle: Much-loved Leeds burger and loaded fries takeaway joint nominated for top Deliveroo award

Much-loved Leeds burger purveyors Slap & Pickle have been nominated for a prize at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards.

By Charles Gray
Published 19th Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 12:25 GMT
The local business, which is renowned for its delicious, ethically sourced burgers and loaded fries, has been nominated for the Independent Restaurant of the Year at the Deliveroo Awards.

The company currently operates from three spots in Leeds - The Wardrobe, Brooklyn and Venue - and is set to open its fourth location at the Brewery Tap by Leeds train station.

The company also operates from spots in Wakefield, Hebden Bridge, Sheffield and Manchester.

Slap & Pickle first blew up in Leeds in 2018 and subsequently earned the accolade of ‘Most Deliveroo’d Item’ for their Baconator burger in Sheffield during the pandemic. Their smash burgers made from 40-day, dry-aged Swaledale beef and large vegan and vegetarian menu are also a huge hit.

The burgers are delivered exclusively by Deliveroo. To vote for the company as Deliveroo's Independent Restaurant Of The Year visit the website. Votes close on January 21.

