A Leeds pub has reopened after three months of refurbishment.

Drinks are flowing in The Wheatley Arms in Ben Rhydding, Ilkley, once again as the venue reopened to the public on November 20.

The stunning stone pub built in 1863 known for its warm welcome and delicious food has been the hub for drinkers, diners and travelers for years.

Wheatley Arms has reopened following three-month long refurbishment. | The Wheatley Arms

And the transformed venue, which has capacity for 190 and 12 guest bedrooms, aims to continue providing cosy corners and a warm atmosphere this Christmas.

Open seven days a week, the pub serves brunch, lunch and dinner.

The lunch menu includes all the pub classics such as fish and chips, lamb hotpot, steak and ale pie as well as mouth-watering starters such as prosciutto and burrata bruschetta and hearty winter mains such as black pollock loin served with chorizo and mixed bean cassoulet.

The new opening also comes with the relaunch of its popular ‘Hooked On Wednesday’ offer, where customers can enjoy fish and chips for just £9.95.

Inside The Wheatley Arms in Ilkley. | The Wheatley Arms

For those early doors drinkers on a Friday, the prosecco will be pouring with a bottle on offer with 20 per cent off between 5pm and 10pm.

The pub will also be launching their Christmas fayre menu tomorrow (November 28).

Located just 20 minutes from Leeds city centre, the inn could serve as a great option for those looking to host friends and relatives over the festive period - or even to escape for a staycation.

The Wheatley Arms also has two function rooms available, which make a great space for all sorts of events, with direct access to the beautiful gardens.