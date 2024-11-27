Wheatley Arms Ilkley: First look inside beloved Leeds pub as it reopens after three-month long refurbishment
Drinks are flowing in The Wheatley Arms in Ben Rhydding, Ilkley, once again as the venue reopened to the public on November 20.
The stunning stone pub built in 1863 known for its warm welcome and delicious food has been the hub for drinkers, diners and travelers for years.
And the transformed venue, which has capacity for 190 and 12 guest bedrooms, aims to continue providing cosy corners and a warm atmosphere this Christmas.
Open seven days a week, the pub serves brunch, lunch and dinner.
The lunch menu includes all the pub classics such as fish and chips, lamb hotpot, steak and ale pie as well as mouth-watering starters such as prosciutto and burrata bruschetta and hearty winter mains such as black pollock loin served with chorizo and mixed bean cassoulet.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The new opening also comes with the relaunch of its popular ‘Hooked On Wednesday’ offer, where customers can enjoy fish and chips for just £9.95.
For those early doors drinkers on a Friday, the prosecco will be pouring with a bottle on offer with 20 per cent off between 5pm and 10pm.
The pub will also be launching their Christmas fayre menu tomorrow (November 28).
Located just 20 minutes from Leeds city centre, the inn could serve as a great option for those looking to host friends and relatives over the festive period - or even to escape for a staycation.
The Wheatley Arms also has two function rooms available, which make a great space for all sorts of events, with direct access to the beautiful gardens.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.