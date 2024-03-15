The 2024 guide includes 72 locations across the UK and was released online today (Friday March 15). The judges visited the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

Leeds has been crowned the best place to live in the north and north east of England, as the Sunday Times praised the 'northern powerhouse' for its good salaries, five universities, vibrant culture and shopping scenes, and choice of places to live. Seven other locations in Yorkshire and the North East are featured in the guide.

Here are the best places to live in the North and the North East - and what judges had to say about them.

1 . Leeds "With the best-paying jobs outside London, Leeds has established itself as the true northern powerhouse and the place to enjoy a good life on a good salary. Five universities provide youthful energy and it's the only UK city outside London to have its own opera, ballet and theatre companies." Photo: Chris - stock.adobe.com

2 . Boston Spa "This handsome village on the banks of the River Wharfe may never have made it as a spa resort, but it has more than made up for it now. People now clamour to live in one of the beautiful, honey-coloured homes clustered around a thriving high street, which has buzzy restaurants and bars, upmarket shops and even a gin distillery." Photo: James Hardisty/National World

3 . Heaton, Newcastle "NE6 is a lively neighbourhood with just the right amount of grit and glamour, characterised by pretty red-brick houses and a strong sense of bohemian café culture. Three high streets are packed full of independent foodie jewels, including a vegan sushi restaurant, top-notch coffee shops and cocktail bars on Heaton Road." Photo: Google

4 . Nether Edge, Sheffield "This family-friendly suburb is a happy community with cosy coffee shops where the barista knows your name without having to ask, outstanding schools and annual neighbourhood-wide yard sales in front of carefully upgraded Victorian houses. It's in the catchment area for some of the city's best schools and the wilderness of the Peak District is a short drive away." Photo: Dean Atkins Photography

5 . Saltaire "It was a model village when it was built and two centuries later, Saltaire is a model address for 21st-century living. Now it's all about artisan coffee hang-outs, cool cafés and restaurants in atmospheric surroundings, along with a snappy commute to the centres of Leeds and Bradford." Photo: Tony Johnson/National World