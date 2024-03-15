The 2024 guide includes 72 locations across the UK and was released online today (Friday March 15). The judges visited the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.
1. Leeds
"With the best-paying jobs outside London, Leeds has established itself as the true northern powerhouse and the place to enjoy a good life on a good salary. Five universities provide youthful energy and it’s the only UK city outside London to have its own opera, ballet and theatre companies." Photo: Chris - stock.adobe.com
2. Boston Spa
"This handsome village on the banks of the River Wharfe may never have made it as a spa resort, but it has more than made up for it now. People now clamour to live in one of the beautiful, honey-coloured homes clustered around a thriving high street, which has buzzy restaurants and bars, upmarket shops and even a gin distillery." Photo: James Hardisty/National World
3. Heaton, Newcastle
"NE6 is a lively neighbourhood with just the right amount of grit and glamour, characterised by pretty red-brick houses and a strong sense of bohemian café culture. Three high streets are packed full of independent foodie jewels, including a vegan sushi restaurant, top-notch coffee shops and cocktail bars on Heaton Road." Photo: Google
4. Nether Edge, Sheffield
"This family-friendly suburb is a happy community with cosy coffee shops where the barista knows your name without having to ask, outstanding schools and annual neighbourhood-wide yard sales in front of carefully upgraded Victorian houses. It’s in the catchment area for some of the city’s best schools and the wilderness of the Peak District is a short drive away." Photo: Dean Atkins Photography
5. Saltaire
"It was a model village when it was built and two centuries later, Saltaire is a model address for 21st-century living. Now it’s all about artisan coffee hang-outs, cool cafés and restaurants in atmospheric surroundings, along with a snappy commute to the centres of Leeds and Bradford." Photo: Tony Johnson/National World
6. Skipton
"The 2014 Best Places to Live winner returns to the list, with this friendly market town providing families and active downsizers with everything they need for a happy life on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, including good pubs and restaurants, a smattering of culture and high-achieving schools." Photo: Bruce Rollinson/National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.