These eight historic Leeds pubs will impress visitors with their stunning interiors including the Bingley Arms

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 30th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

Did you know Leeds is home to Britain’s oldest pub?

There is much history behind Leeds’ thriving pub scene - and more is uncovered everyday.

These eight historic Leeds pubs are not only fascinating pieces of history but also have stunning interiors and exude unparalleled charm.

1. Whitelock's Ale House

The oldest city centre pub Whitelocks is one of Leeds' must visit spots. It was first founded in 1715 as The Turk's Head before being taken over by the Whitelock family in the 1880s. Inside it's packed with character and outdoor area is the perfect place for a pint in the sun. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

2. The Cross Keys

The Cross Keys, in Holbeck, was built in 1802, originally for the foundries in the area. It's a cosy pub that offers some of the best British dishes using sustainably sourced ingredients. | Google Photo: Google

3. The White Swan

Originally the Swan Inn, this pub in Swan Street was built in 1762. It is linked with the City Varieties theatre venue, which was renamed to its current title in 1894. Parts of the venu are Grade-II listed. | Google Photo: Google

4. Duck and Drake

The Victorian Duck & Drake pub has stood for over 200 years on Kirkgate. Originally known as The Horse and Groom, then The Broughman Arms, this pub has undergone various name changes before landing on its current name in 1985. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

5. Horse and Trumpet

Horse and Trumpet has been a part of the city’s drinking scene since George III was on the throne. The current building was completed in the mid-1870s. Lively, busy and friendly, there's much to like to about the Horse & Trumpet. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

6. The Adelphi

This pub on the corner of Dock Street with Hunslet Road on Leeds Bridge dates back to 1839 although the present inn dates from the turn of the 20th century. The Adelphi was made a Grade II listed building by the Department of National Heritage in April 1994. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

