Terminus Meanwood review: I tried this taproom in the Leeds neighbourhood named the 'coolest' in the city
Terminus is very much hidden in plain sight on the Meanwood high street, nestled in a private street behind bars like Number 8 Cocktail Bar and the North Brewery-run Albert.
The pub, which The Telegraph described as a “community hub with a fairy-lit covered terrace in an old warehouse courtyard” when ranking Meanwood as the ninth coolest neighbourhood in Britain, is run by local brewers Meanwood Brewery, which can be found in the same building.
Opening its doors in 2018, Terminus is a must-visit for beer lovers with its 18 draught lines and beer fridges stocked with what I can guess is more than a hundred different craft beers from local and not-so-local breweries.
On tap they have a rotating list of beers, including classic IPAs and lagers as well as more unique flavours. They also offer a series of cocktails, with house classics on a two for £15 deal, all day every day.
Although I tried an admittedly basic IPA, the Herald, my guest was drawn in by a Prickly Pear Cactus Schöfferhofer, a flavour of the favourite Radler neither of us had seen before.
We were also drawn to the fridge, where we spotted a variety of sour beers with outlandish flavour combinations. Although the cost of these is a little higher than your average can, they are an option if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary. This taproom is certainly a place to find unique flavours and new releases.
The staff seemed laid back and no-fuss; friendly but not in your face. We enjoyed our drinks inside the comfortable bar, but noted that the patio would have been great in better weather. Some patrons were comfortable under a number of outdoor heaters, however.
Inside, Terminus décor is cosy and familiar, with a main room hosting the bar and beer fridges, while two additional rooms are available upstairs. There is no doubt this place gets crowded on busy weekends, despite sitting behind popular bars and across the street from Meanwood Tavern.
Overall, I was pleased with the great variety offered at Terminus and enjoyed the casual atmosphere. Although some beers cost more than the classics, their uniqueness made up for it. I will definitely stop by in the future when I'm looking to mix-up my regular habits.
Factfile
- Address: Stonegate Rd, Meanwood, Leeds LS6 4HY
- Telephone: 0113 318 5821
- Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, 4pm-12am; Fri, 3pm-12am; Sat, 12pm-12am; Sun, 12pm-11pm
- Website: https://www.terminustap.co.uk/
Scores
- Drinks: 9/10
- Value: 6/10
- Atmosphere: 8/10
- Service: 7/10
