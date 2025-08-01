Sitting among locals, drinking a pint and taking in the cosy (and at times questionable) interior is something that makes heading to the pub a timeless activity.

And fortunately we’re in no short supply of great options here in Leeds, with many having served generations of punters over the decades.

We asked our readers on Facebook to give us their favourite “proper old school pubs” that are still standing in Leeds and received dozens of replies.

There are some well known favourites and a few surprises in there. Check out our gallery of the choices below and let us know in the comments section your top choice.

Templar Hotel Templar Hotel was a popular choice among readers, with one saying that it's particularly worth visiting on a Monday, when drink offers are available. The historic pub is believed to date back to the early 19th century and it is known as a "traditional and largely unspoilt pub".

The Horse & Trumpet The Horse & Trumpet on The Headrow was another spot picked by multiple readers. Described as a "really traditional pub" with "superb interior", one reader had fond memories, saying: "For me always as it's where we ended up when skiving school."

The Three Legs Just down the road from Horse & Trumpet is The Three Legs, which is another popular traditional pub. We recently visited the pub to speak to the owners, who have gone above and beyond to repair the reputation it has gained for anti-social behaviour and violence.

The Bay Horse The Bay Horse on Woodhouse Hill Road in Hunslet was another popular choice for classic pubs among readers.

Whitelock's Ale House Another firm favourite among readers, Whitelock's Ale House is a "real gem of a pub and well worth taking the time to visit".

The Ship In The Ship Inn is nestled away off of Briggate and is popular for its locally brewed, hand-pulled ales and wood-panelled interior. It was chosen by two of our readers as a great traditional pub.