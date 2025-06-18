Leeds is in no short supply of cracking choices too, with plenty of places to enjoy a locally brewed beer, eat some quality grub and listen to some live music.
We’ve whittled down 13 of the most frequently chosen places into the gallery below.
1. The Three Legs
Despite its reputation as being a bit rough and ready, The Three Legs pub on the Headrow was by far the most suggested by our readers, with one person going as far as to say it is the "best pub in Yorkshire". | James Hardisty/National World
2. Duck and Drake
Duck and Drake on Kirkgate was another popular suggestion, with seven readers suggesting the Kirkgate boozer. | James Hardisty/National World
3. Moot Hall Arms
Another popular spot with Yorkshire Evening Post readers, the Moot Hall Arms is situated just around the corner from Leeds Train Station. Full of Leeds United memorabilia, the boozer has been praised for being a "proper pub". | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Whitelock's Ale House
Picked out by eight of our readers, Whitelock's Ale House has been described as a "local institution" and is considered the "heart of the city". | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
5. The Scarborough Hotel
Another favourite among Leeds United fans and Yorkshire Evening Post readers alike, The Scarborough Hotel on Bishopgate Street is always busy on match days. | Simon Hulme
6. Horse and Trumpet
The Horse and Trumpet on The Headrow was selected by three readers. Recent visitors have said it has "stood the test of time" and was "really welcoming and friendly". | Google Photo: Google