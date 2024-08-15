Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An advert has been placed to find new management for a historic Leeds pub that closed suddenly last summer.

Punters at The Nags Head on Town Street in Chapel Allerton were mystified when the Samuel Smith-run pub closed suddenly last July.

Now an advert has been placed online for a “pub management couple” to run the venue with a shared salary of £51,700.

The Nags Head in Chapel Allerton is currently closed (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

The job description reads: “Live-in joint pub management couple to run busy, well located historic pub in the good residential area of Chapel Allerton.”

It also states that a “good managers' flat” will be provided rent-free with utility bills paid by the brewery and that full training is available.

The YEP contacted the number provided on the advert and spoke briefly with the area manager. Asked why the pub had closed so suddenly last year, he said that they “find it difficult to find good managers these days”. He didn’t answer any further questions.

The application closes on September 2.

The Nags Head is owned by Tadcaster-based Samuel Smith Brewery, which operates around 200 pubs - largely in the north of England. Located on Town Street, it was established in 1727 and is one of the oldest pubs in the city.

The Nags Head has long been a popular local pub steeped in history. It is reported that highwayman Dick Turpin called there during his trip to York.

In December 1932, the hotel was being refurbished and one feature of the old coaching inn which was preserved were the old mounting steps, used by horsemen to climb onto their rides.

In 1988, the Nag’s Head became the first pub in Leeds to install a no smoking room, following a refurbishment by owners Samuel Smiths. It was said by one patron to be ‘only big enough for four tables’. For years, in the 1980s and early 1990s, it was a favourite haunt for police officers, as the station was just next door, as was the old fire station.