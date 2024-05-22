The Sportsman Inn Morley: Leeds pub put up for sale amid battle with community to keep it a local asset
The Sportsman Inn was closed last March by owners Admiral Taverns despite objections from the then-owners and regular punters.
A community group called The Friends of the Sportsman Inn was set up and was able to get an Asset of Community Value (ACV) order approved by Leeds City Council in December. This meant that when the pub was listed for sale it would give community groups the first opportunity to express and interest and place a bid.
The pub has now been listed on the Rightmove website for £395,000 and the deadline for the group to place a bid is June 11.
The former landlord David Holmes said that the community group are still waiting to hear back about an application for a government grant of £250,000 from the Community Ownership Fund.
He said that if this is received then the group will know whether they can go ahead and make the bid, adding: “I just hope it comes through before time’s up.”
Mr Holmes said he was disappointed that the property had been placed on the market, saying that Admiral Taverns “haven’t given us a chance”.
He said: “They are all about getting the last penny out of it and not about maintaining community pubs like they say they are.”
However he said that the ACV was positive as it ensured that the building would remain a community asset for at least the next five years, regardless of who it was sold to.
A spokesperson at Admiral Taverns, said: "Whilst The Sportsman Inn is currently within its six-month moratorium period, the pub is permitted to be listed online according to the Localism Act 2011 and Assets of Community Value Regulations 2012, however, a sale cannot be agreed until this has expired, on June 11.
“We have provided full access to the local community group who is interested in purchasing the site, but have not received any offers to date."
A spokesperson from Leeds City Council said: “The Sportsman Inn in Morley was approved and listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) in November 2023. This listing does not restrict what the owner can do with their property and does not prevent them from listing it for sale.
“Once an asset is listed for sale a moratorium period begins. This is to give any interested community group the opportunity to express an interest in the asset and then submit a bid to acquire it.
“As the Sportsman Inn has now been listed for sale, the moratorium period has commenced and interested community groups are able to submit a bid to acquire it. During this time the owner cannot sell the property but may still negotiate with other interested parties.
“The moratorium period relating to The Sportsman Inn expires on 11 June 2024. After this time, the property owner is free to sell either to a community group that has submitted a bid or another preferred buyer. The property owner will make that decision and the council, as the responsible authority, are simply responsible for amending the List of Assets accordingly. Properties remain on the list for five years, unless sold following a moratorium period.”
