Pubs and bars along the Leeds United parade route had a bumper day of takings as celebrations reached fever pitch in the city.

Over 150,000 people packed into the city dressed in Leeds United regalia on Monday to mark the team’s return to the Premier League with one of the biggest parties West Yorkshire has ever seen.

Flags were flown and flares set off as the throngs of fans did everything they could to make the occasion one to remember.

As such, it was a big day of drinking and a hugely successful one for the dozens of popular bars and pubs in the city.

The parade went past The Green Room on Wellington Street. | The Green Room

The convoy of three open top buses made its way down Wellington Street shortly after 1pm, with Green Room owner Will Habergham saying it was “incredible to be part of such a big day”.

He said: “Our front terrace was packed with fans, some even standing on tables just to catch a glimpse of the action.

“Later, the celebrations moved to our top terrace, where the atmosphere was unbeatable, much like the team at the moment.

“Everyone was raising pints of local beers to toast a well-earned victory.”

The manager of Toast at nearby West Point said that the atmosphere had been “electric” since the club sealed promotion last month and that they had had to turn people away during the celebrations.

The Leeds United parade goes down Boar Lane and is watched from The Griffin | Handout

Kody Norris said that they believe the boom in trade would continue into next season, saying: “Everywhere is going to be really busy. We’re thinking that people are going to be making a proper day of it on matchdays, which will be great for businesses.”

The parade then made its way to the heart of the action at City Square, where thousands had packed in, before heading down Boar Lane, where it passed by definitive Leeds United pubs like Griffin and The Scarbrough Hotel.

After swinging by The Corn Exchange, around which there was similarly huge levels of celebrations, the parade continued up New Market Street and onto The Headrow.

Manager of Headrow House, Molly Thompson, said that people had been gathering from the minute they opened at 12pm and that there was a “really good atmosphere”.

“There was a lot of families in which was nice to see”, she said. “It was really lively. Everyone came running to the front when the parade went past and a lot of people stuck around after.”

The parade then hit the bottom of The Headrow, where thousands more had gathered, before heading back to Elland Road. That wasn’t the end though, as scores of fans headed to the likes of Greek Street - where they were later joined by some of the players - to enjoy the day for hours to come.