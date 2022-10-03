Five of the best activity and games bars in Leeds, according to Tripadvisor

Do you fancy a night out, but want a few games or activities to add to your experience? These five bars and pubs in Leeds have you covered.

We’ve taken a look at all of the activity bars in Leeds and picked out five of the best, using Tripadvisor for guidance.

So long as they give you activities to do outside of just drinking, they‘re eligible for this list.

We haven’t included anywhere with fewer than five reviews on Tripadvisor and we’ll also be taking out anywhere with a rating that is lower than 3/5.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look!

The five best activity bars in Leeds, according to Tripadvisor

Pixel Bar

Rating: 5/5

Where: 25 Great George Street, Leeds, LS1 3AL.

What customers are saying: “One of my absolute favourite places in Leeds. Amazing cocktails, friendly staff and overall amazing environment.”

“I went to Pixel Bar last night and had the best evening! From the Pokémon cocktails to the Nintendo Switches, we loved it!”

Flight Club

Rating: 4/5

Where: 1-2 South Parade Sovereign House, Leeds, LS1 5QL.

What customers are saying: “We both had a great time and really enjoyed ourselves. There is a wide selection and variety of games available and so there’s something for everyone. All the games are explained in both the book and on the screen.”

“Brilliant as always! A great night out for any group of friends. 6 fantastic games for all abilities - lots of fun!”

Junkyard Golf Club

Rating: 4/5

Where: The Light, The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 8TL.

What customers are saying: “Had such a wonderful day at Junkyard yesterday celebrating our friend’s birthday! The drinks were delicious and the courses were all so fun!”

“So much fun celebrating my birthday weekend here! Came with family and had a few drinks! Love the atmosphere and will be back again to play a different hole!”

Roxy Ball Room

Rating: 4/5

Where: 9 Merrion Street, Leeds, LS1 6PQ.

What customers are saying: “Decent food selection and plenty of draught beer to choose from. Staff super helpful as well. Will be back next time for karaoke!!!”

“Had the best night, came here on a impromptu trip for my birthday and hired a karaoke booth! The staff were beyond amazing!”

Roxy Ballroom that opens in Sheffield on Friday.

Outlaws Yacht Club

Rating: 4/5

Where: 38 New York Street, Leeds, LS2 7DY.

What customers are saying: “They have a lovely atmosphere, good selection of drinks and comfy seats. Good facilities and some games to play and we will go again next time we are in Leeds centre.”

“I am absolutely in love with this place, I had a wonderful espresso martini as one of my many drinks, delicious. The atmosphere is so chilled AND there are board games!!”