Members of Halifax foursome The Caymans were recording with one of their friends at Leeds Conservatoire when they popped out for a breather last Thursday (February 15) at around 12.30pm.

It was then that they spotted Pete Doherty outside of The Wardrobe opposite, where his band The Libertines were playing a matinee set in a few hours ahead of their headline show that evening.

Bassist and singer Jacob Brown, 18, said: "We went over to ask for a photo and just started chatting. He was just a really lovely bloke.

Pete Doherty with members of The Caymans at The Wardrobe in Leeds

"It was just like speaking with someone you'd met off the street, not someone who's sold millions of albums!"

Pete asked the band, which is made up of students from Calderdale College, to play some of their songs before offering them a support slot in a few hours.

Jacob said: "We weren't going to say no."

The band, which also includes Toby Walker, Alastair Bentley and Ewan Wilson-Youngman, then started "frantically looking around" for equipment they could borrow to do the show.

Jacob said: "I had my bass but the rest just had the clothes on their back."

The group were able to commandeer guitars, amps and drums and were waiting outside the venue at 3pm when the manager of The Libertines arrived and asked them to follow him inside.

Jacob said: "We're really grateful for him as he did everything he could."

The group didn't have long to prepare before they were thrust on stage to soundcheck and launch into their set to a packed room.

Bassist Jacob Brown said that the experience was 'amazing'. Photo: Handout

Despite a few technical difficulties the group sailed through their set to a receptive audience.

Jacob said: "We were playing to a room of people who'd gone to see The Libertines so the fact they were cheering us was amazing.

"We went off stage and Pete was there and went 'good set lads'."

