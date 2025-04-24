True crime talk featuring live psychopath test is coming to West Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you think you could get away with murder? According to research psychologist and psychopathy expert Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on BBC) many people do. A new true crime talk; ‘Murder: Staged’ is coming to West Yorkshire; uncovering the phenomenon of staged murders.

Cheish said, "The 'CSI effect' has created a new type of killer – one that is forensically aware and is out to mislead an investigation. 'Murder: Staged' will explore the lies embedded in crime scenes and share the expertise from those who dig deep for the truth."

Following previous sold-out shows across the UK; the new tour will appear at:

Cheish Merryweather will host

Old Woollen, LEEDS, on Thursday, 15th May at 8pm

King’s Hall, ILKLEY, on Thursday, 5th June at 7.30pm

This 2-hour talk will include in-depth forensics, reconstructed real-life crime scene walk-throughs and a deep dive into cases that have not been seen on stage live before. This is an unmissable evening for any true crime fan.

Cheish said, “There will also be a live psychopath test which will be a good indication of who we really should be keeping a close eye on."

Speaker: Cheish Merryweather // Running time: 120 minutes (+ 20 minute interval) // Age recommendation: 16+