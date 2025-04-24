True crime talk featuring live psychopath test is coming to West Yorkshire

By Cheish Merryweather
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 13:18 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 13:24 BST
Do you think you could get away with murder? According to research psychologist and psychopathy expert Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on BBC) many people do. A new true crime talk; ‘Murder: Staged’ is coming to West Yorkshire; uncovering the phenomenon of staged murders.

Cheish said, "The 'CSI effect' has created a new type of killer – one that is forensically aware and is out to mislead an investigation. 'Murder: Staged' will explore the lies embedded in crime scenes and share the expertise from those who dig deep for the truth."

Following previous sold-out shows across the UK; the new tour will appear at:

Cheish Merryweather will hostCheish Merryweather will host
Cheish Merryweather will host

Old Woollen, LEEDS, on Thursday, 15th May at 8pm

King’s Hall, ILKLEY, on Thursday, 5th June at 7.30pm

This 2-hour talk will include in-depth forensics, reconstructed real-life crime scene walk-throughs and a deep dive into cases that have not been seen on stage live before. This is an unmissable evening for any true crime fan.

Cheish said, “There will also be a live psychopath test which will be a good indication of who we really should be keeping a close eye on."

Speaker: Cheish Merryweather // Running time: 120 minutes (+ 20 minute interval) // Age recommendation: 16+

