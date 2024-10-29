Things to do this Halloween

Thrills and Spooky Surprises at Junkyard Golf Club this October

This Halloween, Junkyard Golf Club is serving up scares with eerie cocktails like the Toxic Waste Cocktail and Bozo Creepy Clown Cocktail, taking “creepy” to new heights. Trick-or-Treat Shot Roulette adds an element of surprise—will it be sweet or sinister? The venue is fully decked out in Halloween décor, complete with exclusive photo booth takeovers to capture every spine-chilling moment.

Halloween at Junkyard Golf Club promises an unforgettable experience with four wicked courses: navigate Circus Fear-Ground, a sinister circus filled with creepy clowns and shattered dreamscapes; brave Polluted Paradise, a jungle teeming with radioactive bears, volcanic eruptions, and pirate pigs; and step into 90’s Garage Scrap Yard (GARY), where ‘90s nostalgia becomes a nightmarish rave with UV twists. Paired with over 20 devilishly crafted cocktails, this Halloween at Junkyard Golf Club is set to thrill.

