The drama-filled reality TV show will see another eight couples meet at the altar for the first time and begin their journey.

E4 teased earlier this month that the return of the show was on the horizon, and has since confirmed the debut date for season nine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Married At First Sight Australia in the UK.

When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

Episode one of series nine will be aired on Monday 21 February from 7.30pm until 9pm.

It will focus on single parents Selin, 32, and Anthony, 38, as they marry someone they have never met before in a bid for love.

Pictured is Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant from Married at First Sight Australia. Season nine is set to start on E4 next week. Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Season nine of the hit show first aired in January on Nine Network in Australia.

What channel can I watch it on?

MAFS Australia will be available to watch on E4 from 21 February.

The TV show will also be available to catch up on via streaming service All 4.

How many episodes are there?

Season nine has 32 episodes of non-stop drama and unmissable action.

Each episode will be broadcast at 7.30pm on E4, from Monday to Thursday each week.

What will happen in series nine?

Series nine will see the return of the popular 'Home Stays' week, 'Intimacy' week, 'Confessions' week and the 'Couples' Retreat'.

MAFS Australia is known for high levels of conflict and drama - and from the teaser trailer on E4 it seems that season nine will be no different.

Who are the experts this year?

Relationship experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla return to the series to offer their advice to the eight couples.