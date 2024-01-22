Panto favourite is back ... oh yes he is!
A cracking re-telling of what has evolved into a modern-day fairy tale gave the opportunity to take in a seasonal show with more than a sprinkling of Yorkshire magic.
Packed full of innuendo that can easily go over the younger end of the audience`s head, Ed Curtis took an alternative angle with regard to some set pieces, keeping the show fresh and exciting while its roots remain firmly in vaudevillesque slapstick driven acts.
My particular highlight was the aping of modern day songs by Billy during a hilarious exchange with Buttons, the thread that holds the show's flow and direction together.
Billy Pearce is simply first rate and a pleasure to watch, year after year.
The importance of live theatre must not be overlooked. For children young and old, shows like this deliver a bit of everything.
There is a real risk of retelling of classic tales becoming boring and repetitive but such family-friendly favourites can serve as a welcome introduction for children to the performing arts.
The interaction between cast and audience was paramount in development of lifelong love of live shows, inducting suspension of disbelief away from phone and social media screens.