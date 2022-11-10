Based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel of the same name, the show will be performed almost every day from November 24 until December 10. The character of Javert in Cameron Mackintosh’s Les Miserables is played by Nic Greenshields, who is excited to make his first appearance at the Leeds Grand Theatre.

"We've been on the road now for over a year,” he told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “We opened this time last year in Glasgow and the audiences just love it. I think everyone was so desperate to get back to live theatre and get back to watching things [after the pandemic], and there's no greater show on the road at the moment other than Les Mis.

"We're very much looking forward to coming to Leeds, I've never been to Leeds before in all my touring career. I've played nearly every theatre multiple times but I've never been to the Leeds Grand. I have toured on and off for around six or seven years but never been. We're all really excited to be there.”

Such is the musical’s popularity, numerous dates of the run in Leeds have already sold out. However, there are tickets available for select dates on the Leeds Heritage Theatres website.

Nic said: “Whether you're a theatre-goer or not, I don't believe that you would come to this production and not be moved in some way. The music is fantastic. You will probably know the music more than you know the show because the music has been recorded by so many artists.

"The story really resonates with people - it's about love, it's about relationships, redemption, all the things we still have in our lives today from Victor Hugo's novel nearly 200 years ago. It's an incredible night out. There's big sets, big costumes, big scenery and a big orchestra.

"There's no bigger show on the road at the moment and you really will get the same production that you would get if you were visiting the show in London, dare I say it, [you might get an] even better [one].”

