As autumn rolls around, theatres across the city are gearing up for some of the finest shows of the year.

Chichester Festival Theatre’s critically acclaimed, landmark production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific comes to Leeds at the beginning of November, winning audiences over with a powerful World War II love story.

Julian Ovenden and Gina Beck reprise their roles from the Chichester Festival Theatre production, and lead a sensational cast of over thirty including Rob Houchen, Joanna Ampil and Sera Maehara.

Oliver at Guiseley Theatre runs from 10 October until 15 October. Pictured: 'Oliver' at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane on January 12, 2009 in London.

Featuring a full orchestra, this ravishing musical is set to be the must-see theatrical event of the year.

South Pacific starts on 1 November and runs until 5 November at Leeds Grand Theatre.

Also on the agenda is Opera North’s Orpheus; an ancient tragedy told through a meeting of the worlds of Indian and western baroque classical music.

The story follows Orpheus, a musician of mythical power, as he heads to the underworld to rescue his wife Eurydice after her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester Festival Theatre’s critically acclaimed, landmark production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific comes to Leeds Grand Theatre this November.

The show is directed by music legends Jasdeep Singh Degun and Laurence Cummings, and comes to Leeds Grand Theatre on 14 October until 22 October.

Taking over Leeds Playhouse for the next few weeks is Natasha Gordon’s Nine Night, directed by Amanda Huxtable.

The production follows a family as they celebrate their revered mother with the traditional Jamaican Nine Night Wake: a touching yet testing multi-generational gathering packed with music, food, laughter and tears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exploring themes of love and loss, this play is sure to move audience members during its stint at the Playhouse between 5 October and 15 October.

Over at Guiseley Theatre, audiences can enjoy a homemade production of Oliver, based on the 1838 novel by Charles Dickens.

With music and lyrics by composer Lionel Bart, this musical is set to capture audiences with its charm and character, all in the heart of one of Leeds’s most beautiful towns.