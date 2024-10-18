Adult Panto Comes to Town

By Dale Chen
Contributor
Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 10:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
BIG Dick Whittington is coming to The Guiseley Theatre, starring TikTok Sensation, and Drag Queen Traya Buns and a whole host of professional stars.

BIG Dick Whittington is coming to The Guiseley Theatre, starring TikTok Sensation, and Drag Queen Traya Buns and a whole host of professional stars.

For 2x Nights Only as part of a debut UK Tour by events company, House of Mystery this hilarious, side bursting show is not to be missed!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

House of Mystery is an events business, and provides Charity Evenings, Party Hires, and a whole host of events. This year, as part of their first Debut UK Tour, their show BIG Dick Whittington, is touring to Guiseley Theatre, Leeds, Finedon Star Hall, and Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Traya BunsTraya Buns
Traya Buns

This show is a perfect night out for anyone who fancies a laugh, so bring your friends, bring your family, or organise a Works Night Out, and come join us for a show definitely worth watching.

Friday 22nd & Saturday 23rd November

8pm Nightly

All Tickets £19.50

Buy your tickets now at:

www.ticketsource.co.uk/guiseleytheatre

Related topics:Tickets
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice