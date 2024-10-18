Adult Panto Comes to Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BIG Dick Whittington is coming to The Guiseley Theatre, starring TikTok Sensation, and Drag Queen Traya Buns and a whole host of professional stars.

For 2x Nights Only as part of a debut UK Tour by events company, House of Mystery this hilarious, side bursting show is not to be missed!

House of Mystery is an events business, and provides Charity Evenings, Party Hires, and a whole host of events. This year, as part of their first Debut UK Tour, their show BIG Dick Whittington, is touring to Guiseley Theatre, Leeds, Finedon Star Hall, and Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Traya Buns

This show is a perfect night out for anyone who fancies a laugh, so bring your friends, bring your family, or organise a Works Night Out, and come join us for a show definitely worth watching.

Friday 22nd & Saturday 23rd November

8pm Nightly

All Tickets £19.50

Buy your tickets now at: