The UK's first eco spa unveils eco-conscious "Bee Palace" to boost biodiversity
True to its commitment to sustainability and environmental care, Titanic Spa goes beyond caring for its guests; it actively supports the wider ecosystem. The new Bee Palace has been created to provide a safe and nurturing habitat for solitary bees and other insects, playing a vital role in biodiversity and pollination.
Bee palaces (or bee hotels) offer numerous benefits, as they supply shelter and nesting materials, they aid in restoring lost habitats and increasing solitary bee populations. This increase directly enhances local pollination, a crucial process for maintaining healthy ecosystems and supporting food production. This initiative highlights Titanic Spa’s holistic approach to wellness, extending its care to the planet as well as its guests.
According to Perfectbee.com, bees are responsible for pollinating nearly 85% of all food crops for humans, as well as numerous crops that grow the food fed to cattle. Without the honeybee, our options for nourishment would be seriously lacking, and there has been research conducted that predicts environmental collapse should the honeybee no longer exist. Guests are encouraged to keep a respectful distance and watch from afar as nature does its thing.