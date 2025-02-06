The UK's First Eco Spa Reveals Deep Sleep Solution This World Sleep Day
Inspired by the Indonesian Sea Malay Massage, this exceptional massage ritual at Titanic Spa acts in synergy with its Tranquillity™ Sound and Essential Oil Blend to effectively induce a state of deep rest & wellbeing. Perfect for those that are in need of a solution for deep rest, the luxury B-Corp, sustainable and premium brand [Comfort Zone], represents a complete system of care for the SKIN, BODY and SOUL, delivering unique spa rituals within every treatment along with advanced skin care to achieve outstanding results. Seeking to promote a healthy, sustainable lifestyle.
For extra peace for the mind why not try out Titanic Spa’s large Relaxation Lounge which features relaxation beds, large snooze bean bags and their favourite part of all, the bean bag pit. Lay next to the crackling fire with low dimmed lights creating the perfect atmosphere to really switch off, the only problems in this room is how long to stay!
Comfort Zone Tranquillity Pro Sleep Body Ritual
55 Minutes, now just £104.00pp
