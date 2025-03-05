The Twangtown Paramours First UK Tour comes to Leyburn and Bradford

The Twangtown Paramours are an award-winning husband and wife Soulful Folk duo from Nashville

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are three-time Kerrville finalists and and winners of Texas’s Wildflower Contest. Recently, other artists have started to record their songs. Lead singer MaryBeth Zamer used to sing background vocals for Eva Cassidy. Writer, producer, and guitar player Mike Lewis is the author of a #1 platinum-selling hit in Korea and sometimes plays upright bass for Jimmie Dale Gilmore.

The newest Twangtown Paramours album, which was released in January 2025, came in at #1 on the Folk Alliance International Chart for that month, got more spins than any #1 monthly artist in over two years, and had six of the top ten songs. The last Twangtown Paramours album was #11 on the UK blues charts, and the last Folk album was #2 on the FAI Chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quote from the duo: "We are very excited to finally get a chance to travel to England. It's something we've been wanting to do for many years. Especially after getting very generous reviews in the U.K. for our last two albums, we can't wait to play the great venues where we are booked."

The Twangtown Paramours

The Wind Will Change Again is the fourth release by the Twangtown Paramours (Mike T Lewis and MaryBeth Zamer) and is their first Folk album in twelve years. At its heart, the album is about resilience in the face of loss, about the realization that our time is finite, and about renewed appreciation of the people we love who are gone and of those who are still with us. In their own lives, The Twangtown Paramours relied on their songwriting to help get them through difficult times with gratitude and humor.

Leyburn Arts Centre, Saturday 3 May https://www.leyburnartscentre.com

Black Dyke Mills Heritage Venue, Bradford Saturday 10 May https://www.blackdykemills.org