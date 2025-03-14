The Plough, Wombleton, to host a spring makers market

Richard and Lindsey Johns, the couple behind The Plough, Wombleton, are set to host a spring maker’s market on Wednesday 19th March between 7pm and 9.30pm.

This FREE event is the perfect opportunity to grab that perfect Mother’s Day gift or simply get a little home inspiration from local artisans and craftspeople.

The Plough’s Spring Makers Market will showcase a range of stalls featuring arts and crafts, beauty products, clothing and soft furnishings, sculpture, and ceramics providing the perfect opportunity to get some creative inspiration and discover one-of-a-kind pieces and handcrafted treasures including pieces by:

· Pilgrim Sisters - a selection of carefully curated contemporary and vintage jewellery

· Temple Spa - a range of beauty products

· Lozzy's Emporium - tweed handbags, tote bags, purses, purses, wash bags and more, as well as clothing, jewellery, and soft furnishings

· Paula Howell Art 7 Framing - a selection of art and gifts that embody the countryside and country living

· Wright Turn - hand-turned and carved wooden bowls

· Country Cushions & Shades - cushions and lampshades, featuring country-style fabrics and designs

· Gill Wigley - handcrafted ceramics, prints and fine art

A range of delicious snacks specially created for the event in the Plough’s kitchen by chef Richard Johns will be available for visitors to enjoy from 7pm. The Plough’s bar will also be open for freshly brewed coffee or a drop of something stronger.

Mother’s Day gift vouchers will also be available for those who would like to treat their mum to a delicious meal cooked by Richard and served by Lindsey and her team in the restaurant.

"We are thrilled to announce our very first Spring Makers Market! This event will celebrate the skills and creativity of some of our best local makers and craftspeople. Visitors will have the chance to explore a wide variety of handmade creations, learn about the artists’ creative processes, find some last-minute inspiration for Mother’s Day gifts, and enjoy some of our delicious award-winning food too.

"It’s the perfect way to welcome the start of the season and we look forward to hosting more events like this at The Plough as we develop our regular events calendar in the coming months." - Richard & Lindsey Johns, co-owners of The Plough, Wombleton, North Yorkshire.