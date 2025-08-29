The Hole in the Wand opens at St John's Centre

St John’s Centre in the heart of Leeds is thrilled to welcome The Hole In Wand, an enchanting, magic-themed mini golf experience. Offering 9 holes of wizarding fun, The Hole In Wand promises a spellbinding adventure for visitors of all ages.

Opening on Monday September 1, The Hole In Wand at St John’s Centre will be the largest location yet for this spellbinding crazy golf adventure. Complete with all sorts of mystical mini golf challenges, including hidden tunnels, an enchanted ice castle, mirror maze and spinning vortex, The Hole In Wand offers fantastical family-friendly fun. To celebrate the opening there will be owls, magicians, face painters and goodie bags providing extra surprises and delight to all guests.

Visitors can step into the wonderful world of sorcery as they complete the course, uncovering hidden secrets and spooky surprises along the way. Owls will guide players through their wizardly quest, while fairies assist as golfers come face-to-face with the villainous dragon, Obredon.

The Hole In Wand experience also features a magical gift shop, where visitors can browse and purchase a memento, as well as a chalet-style, wizard-themed tavern serving refreshments and treats to enjoy. What’s more, each young wizard who completes the course will receive a free magic potion drink worth £3.49. Whether planning a fun-filled outing with friends, an adventurous date night or a magical day out with the family, The Hole In the Wand is sure to cast a lasting spell.

With the addition of The Hole In Wand to its leisure line-up, alongside a diverse mix of retail and dining offerings, including Taco Bell and Yours Clothing, St John’s Centre is the go-to destination for family fun in Leeds.

Andrew Stringer, General Manager, at St John’s Centre, said: “We’re delighted to welcome The Hole in Wand to St John’s Centre. It’s a fun-filled, characterful addition that offers a whole new level of entertainment for our visitors and enhances our family-friendly offering. We are certain it will prove to be a very popular attraction.”

Stuart Jarman, Managing Director of The Potions Cauldron Group, said: “We’re excited to see our fifth opening and largest The Hole In Wand to date at St John’s Centre. It’s a brilliant location for us to introduce our most magical experience yet, and we can’t wait to welcome guests through the doors.”

The Hole In Wand will open on Monday 1st September with options for buying tickets, walk-ins, pre-booked time slots, and group packages available.

For more information about The Hole In Wand at St John’s Centre, please visit https://stjohnsleeds.co.uk/.