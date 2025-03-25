Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan confirmed to narrate Space Safari drone show in Leeds

Yorkshire skies are set to sparkle with the arrival of Space Safari, an extraordinary drone show that will debut at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on Saturday April 5.

Produced by Lumina Drones, this one-of-a-kind event will feature the captivating narration of Michaela Strachan, the much-loved TV presenter known for her affinity for wildlife and her time on The Really Wild Show.

Space Safari offers audiences a magical journey of cosmic animal adventures, inspired by an ancient African fable. Themes of courage, love, and self-belief will come to life as over 500 drones illuminate the night sky, creating awe-inspiring shapes and scenes in a multi-sensory spectacle.

Using cutting-edge AI and drone-swarm technology, Space Safari promises to deliver a cinematic experience of unprecedented scale. Lumina Drones, one of the few companies in the UK capable of such feats, has spent nearly a year meticulously developing the show, including the narrative, soundtrack, and choreography of drone movements.

Michaela Strachan’s storytelling promises to seamlessly integrate with the stunning aerial artistry, as the drones form giant animals to depict a heartwarming tale in the night sky.

Beyond the dazzling display, the family-friendly event will offer entertainment for guests of all ages. Before the show begins, attendees can enjoy fairground rides, VR gaming concessions, and a variety of food and drink from local vendors. Kids can revel in the fun while parents unwind with a drink and tasty street fare in the vibrant atmosphere.

Lumina Drones aims to revolutionize live entertainment with sustainable, pollution-free alternatives to fireworks. Their vision not only redefines aerial shows but also protects wildlife from the noise and disruption associated with traditional displays.

Space Safari is more than just an evening of entertainment—it’s a futuristic celebration of innovation, artistry, and sustainability. With Yorkshire hosting its first-ever drone light show, Headingley Cricket Ground will transform into a magical realm where technology and storytelling unite to create unforgettable memories for all ages.

Tickets are available now, with prices starting at £14 for children and £19 for adults from Space Safari.