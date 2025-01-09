Springfield Training announces headline sponsorship of the 2025 Leeds Apprenticeship Recruitment Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Springfield Training, a leading provider of vocational education and training, is proud to announce its role as the headline sponsor for the 2025 Leeds Apprenticeship Recruitment Fair (LARF), set to take place on Wednesday, February 12 at the Leeds Direct Arena.

As a key player in the apprenticeship and training sector, Springfield Training is thrilled to support this dynamic event, which celebrates the power of apprenticeships in shaping the careers and futures of young people. With its focus on connecting individuals with apprenticeship opportunities across a range of industries, LARF is an event that highlights the life-changing potential of vocational training.

The 2025 Leeds Apprenticeship Recruitment Fair is due to see 10,000 individuals, all eager to learn about the wide variety of apprenticeships on offer and how these pathways can kickstart fulfilling careers. The event not only showcases apprenticeship opportunities but also offers a chance for individuals to connect with leading employers, training providers, and industry experts.

"At Springfield Training, we are deeply passionate about apprenticeships and the positive impact they can have on individuals and communities," said Paul Clarke, Head of Business Engagement at Springfield Training. "We are honoured to be the headline sponsor of this fantastic event, especially during National Apprenticeship Week 2025, at a time when the value of apprenticeships is celebrated across the country. We can't wait to be part of this incredible experience, meet the next generation of apprentices, and help them take their first steps toward a rewarding career."

The LARF 2025 will feature a wide range of exhibitors, providing visitors with an opportunity to explore apprenticeship opportunities in sectors such as engineering, healthcare, digital, and business management. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with employers, ask questions, and gain invaluable advice on how to start an apprenticeship journey.

Springfield Training has long been dedicated to providing high-quality apprenticeship programs that meet the needs of both learners and employers. Through its partnership with the Leeds Apprenticeship Recruitment Fair, Springfield is excited to continue its mission of making vocational education and apprenticeships accessible to all.

"We believe that apprenticeships are a transformative pathway to success," Noel Johnson, CEO at Springfield Training said "They not only offer practical, hands-on experience but also provide a clear route into skilled professions. We’re excited to share our passion for apprenticeships with the thousands of attendees at LARF 2025 and to help more individuals discover how this route can change their lives for the better."

As National Apprenticeship Week 2025 approaches, Springfield Training looks forward to celebrating the immense value that apprenticeships bring to individuals, communities, and industries alike. With LARF 2025 just around the corner, the team at Springfield Training is ready to inspire the next generation of apprentices and support.