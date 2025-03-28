South Asian cinema takes centre stage at Vue Leeds The Light on Eid weekend
Also set to thrill is Malayalam film L2: Empuran, the highly anticipated sequel to political action Lucifer, which captured audiences in 2019. Screening in multiple languages, the film sees actor Mohanlal reprise his role as an enigmatic crime boss who is living a double life.
Offering some comic relief, Telugu film Mad Square follows three college buddies as they navigate their way through campus life, leading to wild adventures and laugh-out-loud moments.
Finally, Pakistan’s highest-grossing movie, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, will be screening on Sunday. The Punjabi re-release follows Maula Jatt, a fierce prize-fighter with a tortured past, who seeks vengeance against his arch nemesis Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in the land of Punjab. Loyalties are challenged and families torn apart in this epic tale of truth, honour, and justice…
Liam O'Reilly, General Manager at Vue Leeds The Light, said: “There’s nothing like coming together with friends, family, and loved ones to get lost in big screen stories. We’re showcasing a wide range of South Asian content this weekend and invite film lovers to join us for a truly special selection of titles.”
