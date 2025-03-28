South Asian cinema takes centre stage at Vue Leeds The Light on Eid weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A selection of South Asian titles is being released this weekend (28 – 30 March), coinciding with Eid al-Fitr. Kickstarting things off is the Hindi action thriller Sikandar, from the accomplished director of Ghajini, A. R. Murugadoss. Join the titular character as he confronts a powerful network of corruption to fight for the rights of his people, who find themselves in the grip of injustice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also set to thrill is Malayalam film L2: Empuran, the highly anticipated sequel to political action Lucifer, which captured audiences in 2019. Screening in multiple languages, the film sees actor Mohanlal reprise his role as an enigmatic crime boss who is living a double life.

Offering some comic relief, Telugu film Mad Square follows three college buddies as they navigate their way through campus life, leading to wild adventures and laugh-out-loud moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, Pakistan’s highest-grossing movie, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, will be screening on Sunday. The Punjabi re-release follows Maula Jatt, a fierce prize-fighter with a tortured past, who seeks vengeance against his arch nemesis Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in the land of Punjab. Loyalties are challenged and families torn apart in this epic tale of truth, honour, and justice…

Sikander

Liam O'Reilly, General Manager at Vue Leeds The Light, said: “There’s nothing like coming together with friends, family, and loved ones to get lost in big screen stories. We’re showcasing a wide range of South Asian content this weekend and invite film lovers to join us for a truly special selection of titles.”

Tickets start from just £X.99 when booked online. Visit www.myvue.com to find out more.