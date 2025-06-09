SHC enhances Jessop Maternity Wing with calming artwork and staff wellbeing garden

Sheffield Hospitals Charity has funded the installation of landscape artwork and the creation of a dedicated wellbeing garden at the Jessop Wing Operating Theatres, offering meaningful support to both patients and staff during critical moments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new installations are designed to transform the clinical environment into a more calming and therapeutic space. Large-scale landscape art featuring views of Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs at sunrise now adorn the operating theatres, helping to reduce patient anxiety and promote a sense of calm. Research has shown that exposure to images of nature can lower stress levels and even reduce blood pressure, benefits that are especially important in this type of setting.

“Mothers coming into theatre are often undergoing surgery under extremely stressful circumstances, either during a delivery or following one,” said Fleur Roberts, Consultant Anaesthetist at Jessop Wing. “By offering them beautiful, calming images to focus on, we’re helping patients and their birth partners to feel less overwhelmed. It gives them something positive to hold onto during what can be a frightening time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impact extends beyond patients. A new garden which has been thoughtfully designed with raised flower beds, vibrant plantings, comfortable seating, and meaningful artwork provides a space for staff in the operating theatre multidisciplinary team to pause and recharge during demanding shifts.

The charity also funded a staff wellbeing garden at Jessop.

"This garden offers much-needed respite,” said Fleur. “It’s already made a noticeable difference to team morale. It’s not just a place to rest; it’s a powerful reminder to our staff that they are valued. It represents care, remembrance, and hope.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity has enabled a lasting transformation in both patient experience and staff wellbeing. The team is profoundly grateful to the charity and its supporters for making these enhancements possible.

These spaces are about more than aesthetics, they’re about emotional care,” added Fleur. “We want every family, and every member of our team, to feel supported during life’s most vulnerable moments.”

​