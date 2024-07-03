RunBramham is here again!
and live on Freeview channel 276
We have two scenic routes, a 10k and a 6k, both starting and finishing on Bramham Playing Field on Freely Lane, Bramham, and following tracks and minor roads in the lovely countryside around Bramham.
5 Star Sports will be organising children’s sports activities on the field – free to enter with donations to Martin House. Children to be accompanied by an adult.
Hot butties, cakes and drinks. A super family day.
All profits made will again go to Martin House Children’s hospice in Boston Spa.
The event is always enjoyed by runners, joggers and walkers of all abilities.
Race records are:
10K
Male : Paul Lyons 34.39 in 2022
Female: Seonaid Thompson 40.18 in 2023
6K
Male: Joseph Cooper 26.20 in 2023
Femail: Josephine Linford 27.21 in 2023
To enter go to Bookitzone.com and search for Bramham or enter on the day at Bramham Pavilion, Freely Lane Bramham, LS23 6RR
