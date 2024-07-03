RunBramham is here again!

By Val WhitbreadContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:41 BST
RunBramham is back Sunday July 14 with a 10k and a 6k route, great activities for children, plus butties and cakes.

We have two scenic routes, a 10k and a 6k, both starting and finishing on Bramham Playing Field on Freely Lane, Bramham, and following tracks and minor roads in the lovely countryside around Bramham.

5 Star Sports will be organising children’s sports activities on the field – free to enter with donations to Martin House. Children to be accompanied by an adult.

Hot butties, cakes and drinks. A super family day.

They're off! RunBramham is back on Sunday July 14.They're off! RunBramham is back on Sunday July 14.
All profits made will again go to Martin House Children’s hospice in Boston Spa.

The event is always enjoyed by runners, joggers and walkers of all abilities.

Race records are:

10K

Male : Paul Lyons 34.39 in 2022

Female: Seonaid Thompson 40.18 in 2023

6K

Male: Joseph Cooper 26.20 in 2023

Femail: Josephine Linford 27.21 in 2023

To enter go to Bookitzone.com and search for Bramham or enter on the day at Bramham Pavilion, Freely Lane Bramham, LS23 6RR

