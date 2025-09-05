Rosy future for cats helped by charity marking Ruby anniversary

A local charity is inviting the community to a family fun day to help mark its 40th anniversary of helping cats and kittens in need.

Cats Protection Beverley & District admits hundreds of unwanted cats each year before finding them new homes where they can start again with loving families. These range from pregnant kittens from a surprise litter to stray cats who have been left to fend for themselves on the streets.

Whatever the circumstances, volunteer fosterers step in to offer a safe, temporary place where they can recuperate before they are matched with a new home.

The anniversary event is being held on Saturday, September 6 at The Kings Head, Market Place, Beverley, between 10am-4pm.

Among the family-friendly stalls and games will be a tombola, guess the name of the cat, a golden ticket machine and a find the microchipped cat hunt. There will also be drinks and refreshments for sale, including plenty of cake, alongside a photo booth and second-hand goods stall.

Team Leader Claire Towse has been with the branch for 13 years, and in that time has seen the dedication and commitment of her fellow volunteers as they bond over their shared love of cats.

Claire said: “It’s amazing that Cats Protection Beverley & District is marking its ruby anniversary; 40 years of helping cats and the community.

“Unfortunately, there are still so many cats that need our help and the problem with cats finding themselves homeless shows no signs of slowing down. We always have a long waiting list of cats needing to come into care, and in recent years we have seen more admitted in a poor condition. This means we spend more time, and money, getting them back to health before they are ready to be adopted.

“We couldn’t do with this work without our dedicated volunteers; plus all the people that have assisted us over the years, be it by adopting one of our lovely cats, attending one of our events or donating to our fundraisers. We really do appreciate all the support we get in our mission to give cats the best lives possible, and we’d love to see you at our fun day to celebrate this success together.”

To find out more about Cats Protection Beverley & District visit www.cats.org.uk/beverley