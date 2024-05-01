Rawthey Runners: Army Veterans going through hurt locker at Rob Burrow Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 12th May 2024, a group of Veterans - most of whom have already experienced middle age - will put themselves in the hurt locker and participate in the Rob Burrows, Leeds Marathon. Within the group are runners recovering from recent car accidents, heart issues/surgery, addiction, and bodily injuries. Some have battled their demon’s; others still face the battle on a daily basis. They have all weathered the storms of life and are determined to do their bit to raise much needed funds for an organisation that has helped them be in a position to take on the challenge; The Rawthey Project CIC.

Located in the market town of Sedbergh, within the boundaries of the North Yorkshire National Park, this small and relatively unknown Community Interest Company (CIC), referred to locally as ‘Rawthey’ exists to provide peer led support and guidance to Veterans of HM Forces, the Emergency Services, and the NHS (including affected family members) who find themselves struggling with life and in need of assistance.

Rawthey - has been in existence for 10 years and, unlike the larger players within the sector, employs an outreach programme. Utilising a network of volunteer Peer Mentors, located in regional teams around the UK, who’s task is to identify or respond to those needing help and assess their needs. With Rawthey’s knowledge of available statutory support, guidance is oWered in accessing the most suitable support services for their needs, be that help with applying for benefits, emotional support, addiction support or clinician led mental health support.

The Rawthey Runners - Leave No One Behind

A volunteer social care team consisting of a GP, an NHS mental health crisis nurse, a registered social worker, a specialist in children’s services and numerous counsellors, therapists, and mental health professionals are there to advise mentors.

Despite its relatively small size, Rawthey is a force to be reckoned with, and a pioneer of peer led support and recovery. Their Peer Support Residential Recovery delivers a rapid change of environment to promote a ‘reset’ environmental change to dislocate toxic networks and behaviours whilst concurrently providing a trusted 3rd party to assist in the coordination of support and care.

Tom Thacker Residential Respite & Recovery Course - Beneficiaries identified through the clinical process of needing sustained, focussed support may find themselves offered a place on a residential course of up to 3 month duration, The aim of the course is to stabilise their situation, reset their life, and assist them in transitioning into sustainable employment or an educational/vocational pathway that will provide the opportunity further down the line. The central aspect of the residential course includes daily routine focussed on nutrition, exercise, and sleep, CV writing, job applications, interview coaching, College & University applications, and recovery integration with employer liaison. To support the Rawthey Runners please go to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/RawtheyRunnersLeedsMarathon2024