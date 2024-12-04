Raby Castle expands festive offering due to popular demand

County Durham’s Raby Castle, Park and Gardens is giving visitors more opportunities to get into the festive spirit this Christmas with popular events and new experiences this season.

With its much-loved Fireside Stories with Father Christmas experience selling out within days, organisers have added an extra date on Friday 20th December to allow more people to listen in by the crackling fire to whimsical festive tales.

The special chance to meet Father Christmas in Raby’s Grand Entrance Hall is a wonderful opportunity for children and adults alike, filling families with festive cheer.

Youngsters can also visit the castle’s Yuletide Yurt to write the all-important letter to Father Christmas and enjoy some Christmas crafts with Raby’s jolly festive elves. This activity, which is available at no extra cost, will be taking place on Saturday 7th, Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th December.

Castle Terrace by Torchlight at Raby Castle

Bookings for the Festive Afternoon Tea at Raby Estate’s High Force Hotel were previously snapped up and new dates have now been added on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th December, however, those who’d like to partake in the teatime tradition are recommended to reserve their table quickly.

Sophie Brown, sales and events manager at Raby Estates, said: “We’re overjoyed to know that the Christmas events hosted at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens, and on the wider Raby Estate, are popular with the public. It’s a wonderful time of year to share festive experiences together and make memories with loved ones.

“As well as the Fireside Storytelling, the Yuletide Yurt crafts and Festive Afternoon Tea, we’ve also added new events to 2024’s Christmas calendar including a Festive Glasshouse Afternoon Tea and the exciting Castle Terrace by Torchlight. We hope more people will be able to discover the joys of Raby during advent and beyond.”

The Festive Glasshouse Afternoon Tea is another new offering from Raby Castle, Park and Gardens and will be taking place inside the enchanting Vinery Cafe Restaurant with twinkling lights and a warming ambiance. Bookable across seven dates in December to coincide with Raby’s Christmas in the Entrance Hall events, the dining experience will include all the usual afternoon tea traditions using seasonal produce and flavours inspired by Christmas.

Fireside Stories at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens

Or for those looking to visit at twilight, the brand-new Castle Terrace by Torchlight evenings will be taking place on Saturdays throughout December and allow guests to wander to the Castle Terrace by torchlight and admire the breathtaking view of Raby Castle aglow. These events give guests the chance to enjoy seasonal late-night shopping and dinner at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens’ recently opened lifestyle destination.

The festivities have also been extended into the new year at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens with The Plotters’ Forest daytime Enchanted Christmas Trail available until 5th January, as well as a discounted entry rate to the adventure playground on New Year’s Day, when Raby will also be hosting its annual charity walk in aid of Great North Air Ambulance.