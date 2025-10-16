Pumpkin Trails and Peppa Pig: free half-term fun at White Rose

White Rose Shopping Centre

White Rose Shopping Centre is set to welcome Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, and recent arrival baby Evie Pig as part of a meet-and-greet event this October half term.

The event takes place on Saturday 1st November in White Rose’s Central Atrium, and guests must book free tickets in advance to secure admittance to the events. To receive ticket information and links, guests can sign up to PLUS+ for free at https://www.white-rose.co.uk/en/peppa-pig-character-visit/ .

Multiple sessions will take place at intervals throughout the day, all fully accessible, with one slot designed to be suitable for Special Educational Needs.

Fans can enjoy adorable photo opportunities and memorable moments with the trio during their visit to White Rose: the perfect day out for little ones.

The centre is also hosting a free Halloween Pumpkin Trail for visitors to enjoy from Friday 24th to Friday 31st October.

The family-friendly activity invites guests to explore the centre, hunting down ten pumpkins hidden within store windows to win a chocolate treat. A number of much-loved brands including Build-A-Bear Workshop, Waterstones, Frankie & Benny’s, and more will be taking part in the scare-tastic search – adding extra surprises and spooky fun along the way.

To take part, little ones can collect a trail map from Guest Services or at White Rose entrances between 9am – 9pm Monday – Friday, 9am – 8pm on Saturday, 11am – 5pm on Sunday. Alongside the Pumpkin Trail, guests can expect a spooktacular atmosphere complete with witches, mummies, and more seasonal fun in the Central Atrium.

Ashleigh Kellett, Deputy Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We know our guests are always looking for events to keep the kids busy over the school holidays, and this half term coinciding with Halloween meant we couldn’t miss the opportunity to create some frighteningly good fun.

“We’re pleased to offer a free, all-weather option for families to enjoy through the holidays, as well as an exciting visit from Peppa Pig herself.”

With more than 100 shops, a state-of-the-art cinema, and plenty of family-friendly restaurants including Five Guys, Frankster’s, and TGI Friday’s, White Rose is the perfect autumnal day out this October. Visitors can benefit from 5,000 free parking spaces, making it easy for families to spend the whole day exploring, dining, and joining in the fun.

Whether you’re picking up new-season styles, stopping for a bite to eat, or keeping the kids entertained, there’s something for everyone at White Rose this half term.

For further details on White Rose, its retailers, and upcoming events, visit https://white-rose.co.uk/.