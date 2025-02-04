Planning underway for Bingley's first ever pride to take place in 2025

2025 will be a momentous year for the town of Bingley, which is set to celebrate its first ever LGBTQIA+ Pride on August 16.

According to the 2021 census, 3.2% of the West Yorkshire population identifies under the LGB umbrella and 0.61% identifies as a gender other than they were assigned at birth.

With this in mind, the team of volunteers in the Bingley Pride planning committee sees a need for more events in the local area celebrating the beauty of the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as a need to make Bingley a place where queer folk can feel safe.

While the big day itself won’t arrive until 2025, there will be a wide range of events leading up to Bingley Pride in order to fundraise, including a standup comedy night at local nightclub Mavericks on the 7 of February and a Bingo Brunch at Bingley Arts Centre on June 28.

Bingley Pride Logo

Between the launch at Mavericks and Pride itself on August 16th, the committee hopes to put on a number of smaller events that cater to a wide variety of LGBTQIA+ individuals.

“Pride is not just for people in big cities who like drinking and dancing, and not just for a specific type of person” says Tristan Smith, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, “LGBTQ+ people of all genders, all ethnicities, all ages and all faiths deserve to feel safe, seen and celebrated, and we want Bingley Pride to offer that.”

So that the residents of Bingley and beyond can keep up to date with the upcoming activities, Bingley Pride has created social media pages, @bingleyprideuk on Instagram and ‘Bingley Pride UK’ on Facebook.

Through these pages, the committee shares event details as well as posts celebrating important national and global days relating to LGBTQIA+ identities. In addition to the fundraising events, Bingley Pride also has a GoFundMe where those interested in Pride can donate to help with costs.

“The GoFundMe allows people who care about Bingley, its people and the LGBTQIA+ community to contribute to Pride and make it truly amazing,” says a volunteer, “We are so grateful for every single donation as they give us more opportunity to make Pride as fun, as liberating and as much of a celebration as possible.”

For those in the local community wanting to get involved with this exciting project, Bingley Pride are recruiting for a number of sub-committee roles and invite anyone interested to reach out via social media or their email address at [email protected].