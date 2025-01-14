Photo North Festival #6

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Photo North festival has something magical - this may sound like a cliche but it's different to other photography festivals. There is an atmosphere of equality, informality and mutual support and of course, a great programme of exhibitions and talks.” Visitor

The sixth edition of Photo North Festival will be hosted at the iconic Carriageworks Theatre, right in the heart of Leeds—one of the UK’s most vibrant and culturally rich cities.

This year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience, with a stunning lineup of exhibitions complemented by a daily program of talks and screenings—all included in your ticket.

Throughout Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, enjoy back-to-back talks and screenings from our inspiring artists and industry experts, offering unique insights, stories, and inspiration.

The North Revisited

In our lively market and bar area, you can:

Browse an array of books, zines, and printsConnect with artists, friends, and fellow enthusiastsEnjoy the chance to meet new creatives

Festival Friday: Education DayFriday is all about learning and growth. With free portfolio reviews and career advice, young people, students, and emerging artists from across the UK will have the unique opportunity to connect with photographers and industry experts, including professionals from Channel 4.

Our mission is to foster a vibrant, welcoming community where every visitor feels valued, inspired, and enriched.

THIS IS NOT A LIFE, IT'S JUST AN EXISTENCE. Book launch and exhibition

Confirmed exhibitions and artists include:

Young Men; Worst Fears by Jillian EdelsteinThe North Revisited by Simon Hill HonFRPSHow Do You Dance in a War Zone—a Ukraine/UK collaboration by Maria Falconer and Paul HillThe Land is Yellow, the Sky is Blue by Marc Wilson & Anna Nekrasova-WilsonThis Was Then by Mike AbrahamsRaging by Leeds based Sarah Oglesby and Grace WilkinsonStates of America by Michael OrmerodSvalbard People by Graeme ChestersA selection from the World Food Photography AwardsIntersections - A Portrait of London Through The People by Barry LewisProjecting Grief by Jo Ritchie & Writer Laura McDonaghRock Legends 1960’s by Paul Berriff

Bradford based, John Bolloten, returning to launch his book This is Not a Life, It’s Just an Existence, with a selection of images and a talk.

And featuring Death is a part of living but a fear of many by Honor Smith, Photo North Festival's annual One to Watch.We can’t wait to welcome you to Photo North Festival #6, where creativity, connection, and inspiration come together.