Open choir rehearsals

By Jean Lewis
Contributor
Published 28th Jan 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 10:40 BST
Top ladies choir The White Rosettes are recruiting.

We are looking for new members right now, so if you're a seasoned singer looking for something a little different, or someone who's longed to sing in a choir but never had the chance before, or someone who just wants to know more about us - you would be made very welcome! email [email protected] for more information.

