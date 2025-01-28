Open choir rehearsals
Top ladies choir The White Rosettes are recruiting.
We are looking for new members right now, so if you're a seasoned singer looking for something a little different, or someone who's longed to sing in a choir but never had the chance before, or someone who just wants to know more about us - you would be made very welcome! email [email protected] for more information.