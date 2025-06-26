Ian Stroughair (Velma Celli) will be leading the evening of music. Photo: Tigz Rice

A one-night spectacular is due to take place at the Grand Opera House to mark the 40th anniversary of St Leonard’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multi award-winning cabaret star, Ian Stroughair, also known as the queen of live vocal drag Velma Celli, will be leading the ‘Voices United’ evening of music on Friday, July 18 to raise funds for the hospice.

Ian said he was shocked to discover the charity needs to raise over £6 million a year to run all its services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is joining forces with presenter Laura Castle (YorkMix) and a variety of other performers, including Jessica Steel, Jonny and the Dunebugs, Jo Theaker, Lois Morgan Gay (The Voice), and stars of the West End to deliver ‘an evening to be remembered’.

Ian said: “All of the artists are donating their time and talent for free, none of us are taking a single penny, so as much money as possible will go directly to the hospice.

“It’s a big celebration, honouring all the work which the hospice does – expect a fun, upbeat concert with light entertainment featuring all the songs you know and love.”

Sarah Atkinson, community and eEvents manager at St Leonard’s added: “We’re really excited about the upcoming Voices United evening at the Grand Opera House as we celebrate our 40th anniversary. The compassionate care we provide at St Leonard's Hospice is only possible thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, and we very much appreciate the continued support. So, book your tickets for a glittering evening of entertainment and join us in celebrating both the talent and spirit that make our work possible."

Visit atgtickets.com/york to book tickets for the ‘Voices United’ evening.