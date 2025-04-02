Wet Leg, Leeds: Indie stars who supported Harry Styles announce O2 Academy show and second album details
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wet Leg, who are known for their catchy indie tunes and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, will perform at the O2 Academy in Leeds on May 28 ahead of the release of moisturizer on July 11.
The five-piece, fronted by best friends Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, took the world by storm following the release of their debut single ‘Chaise Longue’ in 2021, which quickly became a viral sensation.
The release of their self-titled debut album, coupled with incessant touring and a support slot with Harry Styles, subsequently led to two gongs at both the Grammy and Brit Awards.
The group, which also features Ellis Durand (bass), Henry Holmes (drums), and Joshua Mobaraki (guitar, synth), are now back with moisturizer, described as “fun and freaky and fabulous” and “an unbridled display of the live muscle Wet Leg have built up over a few years of non-stop touring”.
The new record sees the band once again working with producer Dan Carey and was recorded in Southwold, Suffolk, where the band resided together during the writing and recording process.
Chambers said: “We were just kind of having fun and exploring.”
Teasdale added: “We focused on: Is this going to be fun to play live? It was very natural that we would write the second record together.”
The band has also released the lead single from the album, ‘catch these fists’, which has a dance-punk groove built around a frenetic guitar riff and Teasdale’s deadpan vocals.
Tickets for the band’s O2 Academy show in Leeds and full UK headline tour will be on pre-sale from next Wednesday (April 9) 10am local time, general sale from Fri 11th April at 10:00am local time. Pre-order the new album for access to the first pre-sale.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.