Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Isle-of-Wight indie starlets Wet Leg have announced a show in Leeds alongside details of their much-anticipated second album.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wet Leg, who are known for their catchy indie tunes and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, will perform at the O2 Academy in Leeds on May 28 ahead of the release of moisturizer on July 11.

The five-piece, fronted by best friends Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, took the world by storm following the release of their debut single ‘Chaise Longue’ in 2021, which quickly became a viral sensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The release of their self-titled debut album, coupled with incessant touring and a support slot with Harry Styles, subsequently led to two gongs at both the Grammy and Brit Awards.

Wet Leg will perform at the O2 Academy in Leeds in support of their upcoming second album 'moisturizer'. | National World

The group, which also features Ellis Durand (bass), Henry Holmes (drums), and Joshua Mobaraki (guitar, synth), are now back with moisturizer, described as “fun and freaky and fabulous” and “an unbridled display of the live muscle Wet Leg have built up over a few years of non-stop touring”.

The new record sees the band once again working with producer Dan Carey and was recorded in Southwold, Suffolk, where the band resided together during the writing and recording process.

Chambers said: “We were just kind of having fun and exploring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teasdale added: “We focused on: Is this going to be fun to play live? It was very natural that we would write the second record together.”

The band has also released the lead single from the album, ‘catch these fists’, which has a dance-punk groove built around a frenetic guitar riff and Teasdale’s deadpan vocals.

Tickets for the band’s O2 Academy show in Leeds and full UK headline tour will be on pre-sale from next Wednesday (April 9) 10am local time, general sale from Fri 11th April at 10:00am local time. Pre-order the new album for access to the first pre-sale.